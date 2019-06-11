Game 6 of NBA Finals to be broadcast at East Gwillimbury, Ont. drive-in

The Town of East Gwillimbury is hosting a viewing party for Game 6 of the NBA Finals at the local Stardust Drive-In on Thursday.

The town broadcast the game at the drive-in for Game 5 on Monday, which attracted over 600 vehicles and 2,000 people, according to Rhonda Pogue, East Gwillimbury’s recreation, community engagement and events manager.

Let’s keep the spirit alive EG! Thanks to a great success at Game 5 we are inviting everyone back to Stardust Drive-In Newmarket to cheer on the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 at #Jurassic Drive-In! #Game6 #Wethenorth #Goraptors #EGproud pic.twitter.com/yoDk4D5iI8 — East Gwillimbury (@townofeg) June 11, 2019

“We wanted something different and a different experience,” Pogue said. “It’s a good experience for everybody to get together, rain or shine. We don’t have to move indoors because they’re in their vehicles.”

The town has partnered with the drive-in at Premier Theatres.

Entry for the event is free and on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The venue will open at 7 p.m. on Thursday, and concession stands will also be open for event attendees.

“I remember going there growing up. My parents went there growing up. A lot of our community has been there,” Pogue said of the drive-in.

“I think this is just a great venue for bringing the community together.”

As of right now, a viewing party for Game 7 — if needed — has not yet been scheduled at the East Gwillimbury drive-in.

“We are taking each event as they come. We’re trying not to think too far in advance,” Pogue said.

The game will be broadcast on two of the drive-in’s three screens on Thursday.

