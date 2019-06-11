First Raptors fan lines up at Jurassic Park days ahead of Game 6

A Raptors fan brought a full tent set up to Toronto’s Jurassic Park — two and a half days before Game 6 is set to tip-off.

Alex Brown who told Global News he has been a big Raptors fan since 1998 arrived at the front of the Jurassic Park lineup at around noon Tuesday, roughly 57 hours until the next playoff game.

“I got the idea from a guy that took it here Friday night. I can’t wait for next game so why not camp out,” said Brown. “I got a tent, I got a bag of chips and I’m actually on my way to go get some food.”

Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Raptors and the Golden State Warriors is in Oakland, Calif. Thursday night.

“Let’s just hope they pull off a win Thursday. That was a devastating loss by one point,” said Brown referring to the Game 5 106-105 loss in Toronto Monday night. “We have to fight hard in Oakland to win the title.”

Brown was with another Raptors fan, Andy Nahm, who was helping out with the tent design.

“I try to help Alex out, he’s the first fan lined up here. And it [the tent] looked very empty so I just tried to make the side look attractive,” said Nahm, who started writing slogans such as, “Go Raptors Go” and “Six in Six.”

This isn’t the first time Raptors fans have lined up this early ahead of an NBA Finals game. Fans camped out about three days before Game 5.

The first four fans in that lineup, two from Stoney Creek and two from Cambridge, became lucky winners of a “first-in-line” promotion from Sobey’s. They were given tickets to watch Game 5 inside the Scotiabank Arena, joining 19,000 spectators.

