Halifax police officer found guilty of assaulting homeless man

A Halifax Regional Police officer has been found guilty of assaulting a homeless man on Barrington Street on Feb. 25, 2018.

Justice Laurie Halfpenny-MacQuarrie delivered her ruling at Halifax Provincial Court on Wednesday, finding that Const. Laurence Gary Basso assaulted Patrice Simard as he attempted to arrest him at the Metro Turning Point shelter in February 2018.

Simard needed medical attention as a result of the assault.

Basso, an officer with 14 years of experience in the Halifax Regional Police, was called to remove Simard from the Metro Turning Point on Feb. 25, 2018 after Simard had been kicked out for drinking in his bunk.

Intoxicated in the snowy parking lot, the court repeatedly heard over the course of the trial that Simard had asked to go to the “drunk tank” for the night, but Basso had told him the police station is “not a hotel.”

Central to the court case was 17 minutes of security footage from the Metro Turning Point shelter.

The surveillance video played in court showed Basso arriving at the shelter to find Simard sitting outside.

In the video, Basso begins the exchange by speaking to Simard from his parked police cruiser for roughly three minutes before stepping outside.

Basso testified that he punched Simard’s head only in response to a punch Simard had made at his leg.

The surveillance video doesn’t show Simard punching Basso’s leg, but the officer had suggested that is because the video only shows one angle.

The Crown theorized that Simard never punched Basso at all and that the man was instead trying to reach for his backpack, which Basso was holding, because backpacks are known to be “very valuable” to people experiencing homelessness.

Basso denied having any knowledge of how valuable the backpack may have been to Simard.

In the surveillance video, Simard is seen dropping to the ground and appears not to move for about 10 seconds after being punched by Basso. Medical records show Simard’s nose was broken following the incident.

Defence lawyer James Giacomantonio had argued that it’s impossible to prove Simard did not strike Basso’s leg, as Basso claimed on the witness stand and in his police notes, while Crown attorney Sylvia Domaradzki argued that it’s impossible to prove he did.

Both seemed to agree that the tape “speaks for itself” but had very different interpretations of the behaviour it captured.

Halfpenny-MacQuarrie ultimately sided with the Crown’s arguments.

Basso was found not guilty of public mischief, and during the course of the trial, a charge of a breach of trust was dropped.

Sentencing for Basso has been scheduled for October. Basso has been suspended with pay since March 2018.

Halifax Regional Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to come.