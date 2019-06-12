2 Canadian women rescued from kidnappers in Ghana, officials say

Security forces have rescued two Canadian women who were abducted in Ghana earlier this month, according to Ghana’s information ministry.

The two women were rescued early Wednesday in the south-central Ashanti region, government officials said. They did not provide any additional details.

The two women, aged 19 and 20, were kidnapped from the Royal Golf Club in the city of Kumasi early last week, according to a police statement at the time. They had been volunteering for the charity Youth Challenge International.

Ghana’s Ministry of Information says it will provide more details at a press briefing scheduled for 11 a.m. ET.

“Citizens and travellers are once again assured that Ghana remains safe,” the ministry said in a statement posted on Facebook.

The country has been considered one of the safest in the region for foreign travellers.

The Canadian government warns citizens to exercise a high degree of caution in Ghana “due to petty crime.” The advisory was last updated on June 6, shortly after the kidnapping.

—With files from the Associated Press