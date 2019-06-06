Canadian citizens kidnapped in Ghana: Global Affairs

Global Affairs has confirmed that Canadians were kidnapped in Ghana.

The government didn’t offer details on the identity of the Canadians citing privacy reasons, but said consular officials had been in contact with their families.

Local news in Ghana said the two were female students on exchange at Kumasi Technical University in the Ashanti region and were taken outside their apartment on Monday night. Global News was not able to verify this information.

“The Government of Canada’s first priority is always the safety and security of its citizens. For this reason, we will not comment on or release any information which may compromise ongoing efforts or endanger the safety of Canadians,” a spokesperson told Global News in an email.

The incident comes after a spate of kidnappings in the region. Local media say an Indian man was kidnapped in April, but was rescued not long after. Police in the western region of Takoradi are currently searching for three women who were allegedly kidnapped in April.

The president of Ghana addressed the situation, saying he was very “determined” on the issue, Ghana Web News reported.

“We are all concerned about this phenomenon of kidnappings which we have not known. Our brothers and sisters in Nigeria have known it. But we have not known it in this country and we need to do something about it to make sure that it doesn’t become a feature of our society,” President Nana Akufo-Addo said.