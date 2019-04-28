Canada
April 28, 2019 7:06 pm
Updated: April 28, 2019 7:09 pm

Canadian among 3 kidnapped during armed raid of Nigeria oil rig

By Evening/Weekend Supervisor, Breaking News  Global News

A Canadian citizen has been kidnapped in Nigeria, Global Affairs Canada confirms.

“Consular officials are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information,” the agency said in a statement on Sunday evening.

Citing a military spokesman, Reuters reported that the Canadian was one of three oil workers including a Nigerian and a person from Scotland, kidnapped by gunmen in a raid on an oil rig on Saturday.

READ MORE: U.S. woman kidnapped in Uganda park rescued, authorities say

The rig, located in Ogbele, Rivers State, is owned by Niger Delta Petroleum Resources.

Global Affairs said the family of the Canadian is being provided with consular services.

The person’s identity is not known, and Global Affairs said no further information can be released due to privacy laws.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

— With files from Reuters

