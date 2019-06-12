Toronto police to provide update on series of cellphone store robberies
Toronto Police will provide an update on the numerous ongoing cellphone store robberies Wednesday morning.
Insp. Lauren Pogue of Hold Up will speak with media about the investigation at Toronto Police Headquarters at 10:30 a.m.
More to come…
