Video shows display falling on alleged thief in cell phone store robbery

Police in Michigan put out a call on Tuesday for help in finding an alleged thief who they say stole from a cell phone store.

Video provided by the Westland Police Community Partnership shows a person entering the store on March 4 and attempting to steal a cell phone from a wall display. The person struggles in freeing a phone from the display and ends up pulling it on top of him, causing him to tumble to the floor.

He is then seen moving around the counter and begins taking several phones.

Westland police released the video in hopes of finding the man and said he re-entered the store later without the tan jacket he was initially seen wearing.

There has been no arrest as of Thursday, according to police.