March 16, 2019 3:50 pm

California police respond to kidnapping call, find out it’s actually a music video shoot

By Online Video Producer  Global News

WATCH: Police in San Dimas, Calif., responding to a call about an armed kidnapping were surprised to discover it was all an elaborate hoax — except for the live gun.

Police in California are advising the public that it is unwise to pretend to kidnap someone, duct tape your “victim” and use a real handgun in the fake scenario after officers responded to a kidnapping call and discovered it was a music video shoot.

The San Dimas Sheriff’s Station says officers responded to a call about a possible kidnapping on Highway 39 in the San Gabriel Mountains.

Officers say the caller told police he saw two suspects pointing a gun at a victim whose hands were duct taped near a black BMW.

Deputies responded, conducting what they called a “high-risk” traffic stop and detaining three men.

READ MORE: Missouri boy’s family charged for teaching stranger danger with fake kidnapping

After some investigation, however, police determined the three men had been filming a music video.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the sheriff’s station also advised would-be video producers not to carry a shovel or have their “victim pretending to break free and [get] out of [the] trunk.”

WATCH: Missouri family kidnaps 6-year-old to teach him “stranger danger”

Authorities also determined the handgun being used as a prop in the video was real. One of the men was arrested for a misdemeanour weapons charge.

According to the station, the shoot had not been cleared by police.

realgun

A real handgun used in a music video shoot is shown in this photo from San Dimas Sheriff’s Station. Police responded to a kidnapping call only to find out it was a music video shoot.

San Dimas Sheriff's Station
shovel

An image provided by San Dimas Sheriff’s Station shows a shovel used by three men in a music video shoot that another person believed was a kidnapping.

San Dimas Sheriff's Station
carstop

San Dimas Sheriff’s Station perform a “high risk” traffic stop on Wednesday, March 13, only to determine a fake kidnapping was actually a music video shoot.

San Dimas Sheriff's Station
ducttape

Duct tape is shown in a photo provided by the San Dimas Sheriff’s Station in California on March 13, 2019 after it was used in a music video.

San Dimas Sheriff's Station

The post ended with a somewhat humorous “mental note” to future producers: “Book a place to film your music video [and] maybe advise the cops first.”

