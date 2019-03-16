California police respond to kidnapping call, find out it’s actually a music video shoot

Police in California are advising the public that it is unwise to pretend to kidnap someone, duct tape your “victim” and use a real handgun in the fake scenario after officers responded to a kidnapping call and discovered it was a music video shoot.

The San Dimas Sheriff’s Station says officers responded to a call about a possible kidnapping on Highway 39 in the San Gabriel Mountains.

Officers say the caller told police he saw two suspects pointing a gun at a victim whose hands were duct taped near a black BMW.

Deputies responded, conducting what they called a “high-risk” traffic stop and detaining three men.

After some investigation, however, police determined the three men had been filming a music video.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the sheriff’s station also advised would-be video producers not to carry a shovel or have their “victim pretending to break free and [get] out of [the] trunk.”

Authorities also determined the handgun being used as a prop in the video was real. One of the men was arrested for a misdemeanour weapons charge.

According to the station, the shoot had not been cleared by police.

The post ended with a somewhat humorous “mental note” to future producers: “Book a place to film your music video [and] maybe advise the cops first.”