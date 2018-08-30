Canada
Milton cellphone store robbery leads to arrests, stolen property recovered

Halton police have made four arrests after cell phone robbery in Milton.

Four people have been arrested in connection with a robbery at a cellphone store in Milton.

Halton Police say around 11 a.m. Wednesday, four men, one armed with a knife, went to the Rogers store on Main Street East and confronted staff.

Police say they stole a large number of cellphones along with money from the cash register, before fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle.

No one was hurt, but a member of the public witnessed the aftermath of the robbery and noted a licence number and provided a description of the vehicle to police.

They located the vehicle in Brampton, where four men were arrested. Two of them were youths.

Following the arrests, a search warrant was executed at a home, where two stolen vehicles, cash, weapons and other evidence including stolen cellphones were recovered.

The accused are now facing a slew of charges including robbery, breach of probation, breach of recognizance and possession of stolen property.

