Milton cellphone store robbery leads to arrests, stolen property recovered

Four people have been arrested in connection with a robbery at a cellphone store in Milton.

Halton Police say around 11 a.m. Wednesday, four men, one armed with a knife, went to the Rogers store on Main Street East and confronted staff.

Police say they stole a large number of cellphones along with money from the cash register, before fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle.

No one was hurt, but a member of the public witnessed the aftermath of the robbery and noted a licence number and provided a description of the vehicle to police.

They located the vehicle in Brampton, where four men were arrested. Two of them were youths.

Following the arrests, a search warrant was executed at a home, where two stolen vehicles, cash, weapons and other evidence including stolen cellphones were recovered.

The accused are now facing a slew of charges including robbery, breach of probation, breach of recognizance and possession of stolen property.