Cavalry beat Forge FC, face Vancouver Whitecaps in 3rd round of Canadian Championship

Calgary Cavalry FC is the first Canadian Premier League club through to the third round of the Canadian championship after a 2-1 win Tuesday over Hamilton’s Forge FC.

Cavalry FC now meets Major League Soccer’s Vancouver Whitecaps in the next round of the domestic tournament to determine Canada’s representative in the CONCACAF Champions League.

Sergio Camargo pushed Calgary ahead 2-1 in the 51st minute Tuesday at Spruce Meadows.

Camargo finished a feed from Nico Pasquotti, redirecting the ball between Forge keeper Triston Henry and his left post.

Calgary and Hamilton tied 1-1 in the first leg June 4.

Calgary advances 3-2 on aggregate.

