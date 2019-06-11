Charges pending against driver of school bus reportedly driven ‘erratically’ in west Edmonton: police

Charges are pending against a 39-year-old woman who was behind the wheel of a school bus that was reportedly seen driving “erratically” in west Edmonton on Tuesday, according to police.

In an email, police said someone reported seeing the bus near Glastonbury Boulevard and Granville Link on Tuesday afternoon.

“It was reported that the bus driver had been observed driving over a curb, knocking over a street sign, stopping in the middle of the road and weaving in and out of the lane,” a police spokesperson said in an email. “At 3:41 p.m., police stopped the bus in the area of Hemingway Road and 57 Avenue.

Police said there were about 20 elementary school-aged children on the bus. None of the kids were injured and another bus was sent to pick them up and bring them home.

The driver of the first bus was arrested. While police said charges are pending, they did not reveal what offence(s) they expect to charge the driver with.