Edmonton school bus driver charged with careless driving after teens hit last month

The 44-year-old man who was behind the wheel of a school bus when it hit two teens in west Edmonton last month has been charged.

Hung Duong was charged with careless driving after a school bus hit two 13-year-old girls in the area of 206 Street and Hemingway Road, police said in a news release issued on Monday.

Police said alcohol and drugs were not considered factors in the collision.

The collision occurred on March 8. Devony Kasawski was one of the students hit. Her family said she sustained a basal skull fracture, a broken sinus cavity, a broken pelvis, a fractured sacrum, a bruised lung, a broken jaw and a brain injury.

Duong and the passengers on his bus were not injured, police said.

Since the collision occurred, Kasawski’s family and schoolmates at nearby Bessie Nichols School have called for something to be done to improve safety for pedestrians in the area.

Duong is scheduled to appear in court on April 26.

