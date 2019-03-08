Traffic
March 8, 2019 6:50 pm
Updated: March 8, 2019 8:17 pm

2 teens hospitalized after being hit by bus in west Edmonton

By Online journalist  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Police are investigating after two teenage pedestrians were hit by a bus in west Edmonton on Friday.

A teenage girl suffered life-threatening injuries when she and another teenage girl were struck by a bus in west Edmonton on Friday afternoon.

AHS said paramedics were called to the scene at 3:49 p.m. They said both teens were taken to hospital and that the second victim was in stable condition.

The Edmonton Police Service shut down Hemingway Road between 201 and 205 streets late Friday afternoon in order to investigate the collision.

They said it involved a bus and two pedestrians.

While police did not say what kind of bus was involved, only school buses were visible to a Global News crew at the scene. The scene was located near Bessie Nichols School.

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area while police investigate the cause of the collision.

More to come…

