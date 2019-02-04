23-year-old man charged in hit and run that killed Edmonton woman
A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with a November 2018 pedestrian collision that claimed the life of a 38-year-old woman.
Jamie Greene has been charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident and careless driving.
Edmonton police said at about 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 28, the woman was walking south on a sidewalk between 128 Avenue and 127 Avenue. It is believed she was crossing 127 Street when a black Toyota Corolla hit her. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, police said.
Police said while the woman was injured on the road, a sedan struck her and left the scene. The victim died from her injuries a short time later.
Greene is scheduled to appear in court on March 5.
