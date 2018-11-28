Edmonton Traffic

November 28, 2018 11:23 pm

Fatal pedestrian collision closes northwest Edmonton road

By Online Supervisor  Global News

A pedestrian was killed in a collision on 127 Street between 127 and 128 avenues Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018.

Eric Beck, Global News
A portion of 127 Street in northwest Edmonton was shut down Wednesday night after a fatal pedestrian collision.

Just before 8:30 p.m., police said 127 Street was closed to traffic in both directions between 127 and 128 avenues “as police investigate a serious collision.”

Officers on scene confirmed a pedestrian was killed. Further details about the incident were not released.

Shortly after 9 p.m., several police vehicles were on scene. Officers could be seen gathered around a dark-coloured car.

The road was expected to be closed for several hours Wednesday night.

Police said more information would be released as it became available.

Eric Beck, Global News
Eric Beck, Global News

