Fatal pedestrian collision closes northwest Edmonton road
A A
A portion of 127 Street in northwest Edmonton was shut down Wednesday night after a fatal pedestrian collision.
Just before 8:30 p.m., police said 127 Street was closed to traffic in both directions between 127 and 128 avenues “as police investigate a serious collision.”
Officers on scene confirmed a pedestrian was killed. Further details about the incident were not released.
Shortly after 9 p.m., several police vehicles were on scene. Officers could be seen gathered around a dark-coloured car.
The road was expected to be closed for several hours Wednesday night.
Police said more information would be released as it became available.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.