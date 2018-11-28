Fatal pedestrian collision closes northwest Edmonton road

A portion of 127 Street in northwest Edmonton was shut down Wednesday night after a fatal pedestrian collision.

Just before 8:30 p.m., police said 127 Street was closed to traffic in both directions between 127 and 128 avenues “as police investigate a serious collision.”

Officers on scene confirmed a pedestrian was killed. Further details about the incident were not released.

Shortly after 9 p.m., several police vehicles were on scene. Officers could be seen gathered around a dark-coloured car.

The road was expected to be closed for several hours Wednesday night.

Police said more information would be released as it became available.