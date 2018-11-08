Pedestrian injured in serious northeast Edmonton collision: police

Police shut down a northeast Edmonton intersection Thursday afternoon to investigate a serious collision involving a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was treated on scene and taken to hospital, the Edmonton Police Service said early Thursday afternoon.

Police said the collision between a pedestrian and vehicle occurred just before 1 p.m. at the intersection of 79 Street and 118 Avenue.

Details surrounding the collision were not released by police.

Police said the intersection will be shut down for several hours while the Major Collision Investigation Section investigates. Drivers are asked to find another route.

More to come…