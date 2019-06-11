Wrong-way driver on Guelph’s Hanlon Expressway facing charges

Wellington County OPP say a Fergus man is facing impaired driving charges after officers pulled over a car going the wrong way on the Hanlon Expressway in Guelph.

It happened on June 7 at around 2:45 a.m.

Police said they received several reports of a car driving south in the northbound lanes with no headlights on.

OPP managed to respond in time and pull the vehicle over.

Police said officers determined the driver was impaired by alcohol and took him into custody.

A 50-year-old man was charged with impaired driving, his licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He will appear in court on July 12.

Police are reminding those who see a possibly impaired driver, to call 911 immediately.