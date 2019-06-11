Wellington County OPP traffic safety blitz targets Erin, Ont.

Wellington County OPP says that after several complaints from Erin, Ont., residents, officers are launching a traffic safety blitz this week in the town east of Guelph.

The campaign on Tuesday and Thursday will be targeting what police call the “Big 4” — impaired driving, speeding, distracted driving and seatbelt infractions.

“This zero-tolerance traffic enforcement event is geared to make our roads safer,” OPP said in a news release.

The blitz will be a “combination of high and low visibility operations.”

OPP said a number of complaints from the public about unsafe driving habits in the community have led officers to address the issue.

“We’ll definitely be targeting the Big 4 as they significantly endanger drivers on our highways. But we’ll also be looking at other driving offences that need correcting as well,” OPP Sgt. Darryl Porterfield said.

Police are urging Wellington County residents to report unsafe driving issues in their community to the OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.