Vehicle shears hydro pole, crashes into house: Guelph police
Guelph police say speed was likely a factor in a frightening crash on Sunday evening in the city’s east end.
It happened on Victoria Road, just south of Eramosa Road at around 7 p.m.
Police said a Hyundai Genesis was driving southbound when the driver lost control and drove into a hydro pole, shearing it off.
“The car then became airborne and flipped on to its roof and struck a nearby home,” police said in a news release.
The 21-year-old man behind the wheel and the passenger “miraculously” were not injured, police said.
No one in the house was injured.
The total damages are estimated at $300,000.
Police did not comment on charges but said the investigation is ongoing.
