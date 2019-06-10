Crime
Vehicle shears hydro pole, crashes into house: Guelph police

Guelph police say a vehicle lost control, sheared a hydro pole and then struck a house on Victoria Road.

Guelph police say speed was likely a factor in a frightening crash on Sunday evening in the city’s east end.

It happened on Victoria Road, just south of Eramosa Road at around 7 p.m.

Police said a Hyundai Genesis was driving southbound when the driver lost control and drove into a hydro pole, shearing it off.

“The car then became airborne and flipped on to its roof and struck a nearby home,” police said in a news release.

The 21-year-old man behind the wheel and the passenger “miraculously” were not injured, police said.

No one in the house was injured.

The total damages are estimated at $300,000.

Police did not comment on charges but said the investigation is ongoing.

