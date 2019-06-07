Woman collapses at hospital following Guelph car crash: police

Guelph police say a woman had to be airlifted to a trauma centre after she collapsed at Guelph General Hospital while being treated for injuries she suffered in a car crash.

The collision occurred Thursday at around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Eramosa Road and Metcalfe Street.

Police say both drivers were conscious at the scene before being taken to hospital by paramedics.

“Once at the hospital, a female driver in her sixties collapsed and it was discovered she had sustained internal bleeding as a result of the crash,” police said in a news release.

Hospital staff were able to stabilize her before she was transported to an out-of-town trauma centre by Ornge Air Ambulance.

Any witnesses to the collision, who have not already spoken to police, are asked to call the traffic unit at 519-824-1212 ext. 7514.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.