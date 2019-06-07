3 Guelph boys credited with saving unconscious man on train tracks

Guelph police say three boys are being credited with saving the life of a man who was found unconscious on a set of train tracks on Thursday.

The boys were riding their bicycles in the area of Silvercreek Parkway and Eden Street when they spotted the 41-year-old man laying on the tracks.

Police said the boys found help at a nearby construction site and even directed paramedics to the man, who was successfully resuscitated.

“A train was scheduled to pass through the area approximately 30 minutes later and may have resulted in the male losing his life,” police said in a news release on Friday.

“The Guelph Police Service would like to recognize the three boys, aged 11, 12 and 12 for their heroic act.”

Police also noted that all three were wearing their bike helmets and for their safe cycling, they were rewarded with a Dairy Queen “ticket” for a free mini-blizzard.

