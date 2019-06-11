CAQ government will table bill to make Hydro-Québec reimburse customers for overbilling

The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government will force Hydro-Québec to reimburse customers across the province for overbilling.

Quebec Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonatan Julien confirmed Tuesday a bill will be tabled this week at the National Assembly to address the issue of overcharging by the public utility.

He said he would not provide more details about the proposed legislation until it is presented to MNAs on Wednesday.

The CAQ government has estimated that Hydro-Québec has overcharged customers by $1.5 billion.

Quebec Premier François Legault had long criticized the Liberals for not reimbursing Quebecers while the CAQ was in Opposition. In March, he came under fire in the National Assembly and his government was accused of hypocrisy for not addressing the issue.

