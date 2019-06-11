OPP seeking information on reported stolen vehicle found in Bracebridge

Officers are seeking information after a maroon Chevrolet Aveo was reportedly stolen from an address on Church Street in Bracebridge, Ont., Saturday evening, OPP say.

At some point in the night, police say, the car got stuck in a sand hill behind a shopping area on Muskoka Road 118, where it was located by officers.

READ MORE: Police searching for information after 21-year-old skateboarder found seriously injured in Bradford

Anyone with information can call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.