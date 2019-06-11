Toronto cyclist arrested after allegedly throwing bottle of corrosive substance at couple with baby

Toronto police have arrested a man who allegedly threw a bottle of a corrosive substance at a family walking with their baby in the city’s west end.

Officers responded to the alleged incident on June 6 at around 4:29 p.m. in the area of Bloor Street West and Christie Street.

Investigators said a couple was walking with their baby just north of Bloor and Clinton streets when a man riding a bicycle reportedly hurled a bottle at them.

READ MORE: Bail conditions have been relaxed for naked man who jumped in Ripley’s Aquarium shark tank

The family received minor injuries, and the suspect reportedly fled the area screaming and yelling.

The accused, Massimo Ionno, 45, was located and arrested. He has been charged with three counts of assault with a weapon, one count of administering a noxious substance and three counts of public mischief.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.