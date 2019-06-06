Crime
June 6, 2019 9:46 am
Updated: June 6, 2019 9:56 am

Naked man who jumped in Ripley’s Aquarium shark tank to appear in court

By Staff The Canadian Press
Daniel Weaver, 37, is seen in this undated police handout photo.

Daniel Weaver, 37, is seen in this undated police handout photo.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Toronto Police Service *MANDATORY CREDIT*
A A

A British Columbia man accused of skinny dipping with the sharks at Ripley’s Aquarium in Toronto is due in court today.

David Weaver allegedly took off his clothes, hopped a security barrier and jumped into the “dangerous lagoon” of the aquarium last October.

Police alleged Weaver had assaulted and seriously injured a man two hours earlier that night outside Medieval Times, a dinner and show attraction.

READ MORE: Naked man who jumped in Ripley’s Aquarium shark tank linked to assault investigation

He’s charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm, mischief under $5,000 and mischief interfering with property.

Provincial police arrested Weaver four days later near Thunder Bay during a vehicle stop.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Crime
Daniel Weaver
Daniel Weaver Ripley's Aquarium
Daniel Weaver shark tank
Naked man shark tank
Ripley’s Aquarium
Toronto Ripley's Aquarium

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.