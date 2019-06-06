Naked man who jumped in Ripley’s Aquarium shark tank to appear in court
A British Columbia man accused of skinny dipping with the sharks at Ripley’s Aquarium in Toronto is due in court today.
David Weaver allegedly took off his clothes, hopped a security barrier and jumped into the “dangerous lagoon” of the aquarium last October.
Police alleged Weaver had assaulted and seriously injured a man two hours earlier that night outside Medieval Times, a dinner and show attraction.
READ MORE: Naked man who jumped in Ripley’s Aquarium shark tank linked to assault investigation
He’s charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm, mischief under $5,000 and mischief interfering with property.
Provincial police arrested Weaver four days later near Thunder Bay during a vehicle stop.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.