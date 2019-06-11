Canada’s energy market takes centre stage at 2019 Global Petroleum Show

Canada’s place in the international oil and gas market will be among the topics discussed at the 2019 Global Petroleum Show.

Some 50,000 people are expected to attend the three-day event at Calgary’s Stampede Park, which brings together energy professionals, international delegates and exhibitors from 115 countries around the world.

READ MORE: In ‘urgent letter,’ 6 premiers tell Trudeau national unity would be threatened if bills C-48, C-69 become law

Organizer Nick Samain said the event used to be focused on showcasing the latest oil and gas technology but has transitioned to more of a summit since a downturn in the industry.

“You’ve got closed-door meetings happening here. You’ve got western premiers meeting with major CEOs — both international and domestic — holding those meetings, speaking at conferences, talking about different, very specific themes,” Samain said.

“A lot of big, big projects are hinging on policy — and that is exactly what is going to be debated here and, perhaps, influenced.

“There is some optimism that things are going to change, and we’re on the cusp of that… but there is also a lot of ongoing pessimism,” Samain added. “It’s a very, very tough market.”

READ MORE: Kenney says higher risk tolerance, ability to act quickly key for Alberta energy ‘war room’

Speakers at the 2019 show include Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, Danielle Smith from Global News Radio 770 CHQR, philanthropist Brett Wilson and Petroleum Service Association of Canada president and CEO Gary Mar.

The 51st Global Petroleum Show runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on June 11 and 12 and from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on June 13. For more information, you can visit the event’s website.

Pro-pipeline rally to be held at Global Petroleum Show on Tuesday

Visitors to the 2019 Global Petroleum Show on Tuesday will be witness to a large rally in support of Canada’s oil and gas industry.

The rally, which will take place at noon near the Big Four building, will be attended by Cody Battershill, founder of Canada Action, and the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF).

—With files from Doug Vaessen