‘Strong hiring climate’ expected in Hamilton through summer of 2019: survey

Hamilton-area employers expect a strong hiring climate for the third quarter of 2019, according to the latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey.

“Survey data reveals that 20 per cent of employers plan to hire for the upcoming quarter,” said Erica Melarangeli of Manpower’s Stoney Creek office. “Another 77 per cent of employers plan to maintain their current staffing levels in the upcoming quarter. The remaining three per cent of employers are unsure of their hiring intentions.”

The ManpowerGroup survey suggests that with seasonal variations removed, Hamilton’s third-quarter net employment outlook of 19 per cent is a two per cent increase compared to the previous quarterly outlook.

However, it is a four per cent decrease from the outlook reported during the same time last year.

Meanwhile, ManpowerGroup’s Canada-wide Employment Outlook Survey anticipates steady gains for the third quarter.

Employers in the public administration sector report the strongest job prospects at 21 per cent.

“Following a moderately upward swing in job growth at the start of 2019, the market is expected to grow through the next quarter,” said Darlene Minatel, country manager for ManpowerGroup Canada. “Employers in Canada continue to struggle with talent shortages and are increasingly interested in hiring teachable candidates. Talent shortages are also leading many companies to offer more full-time roles.”

The survey of more than 1,900 employers across Canada reveals that 19 per cent of employers plan to increase their staffing levels in the third quarter of 2019, while three per cent anticipate cutbacks.

Meanwhile, 77 per cent of the employers surveyed expect their current staffing levels to remain unchanged, while the remaining one per cent are unsure of their hiring intentions.