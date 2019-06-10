Pride crosswalks unveiled at Merritt hospital after local city council rejected them

It’s being touted as a victory for inclusivity.

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix officially unveiled a pair of rainbow crosswalks at the Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt on Monday. The crosswalks, one outside the hospital and one inside, were inspired by a push by local secondary school students.

“These crosswalks were inspired by the advocacy of students at Merritt Secondary,” Dix said. “And last fall as we were planning these events I was introduced to many of the students involved in the advocacy.

“We want and we expect our hospitals to be inclusive places.”

In March 2018, Merritt city council voted 4-3 against a proposal for a rainbow crosswalk at the intersection of Chapman Street and Coldwater Avenue. The students proposed to install it at no cost to the city.

At the time, then-mayor Neil Menard rejected the crosswalk, in part, because it could “open kind of a Pandora’s box” for any group that wanted a special crosswalk of their own. Councillors had also expressed concern about the coloured paint wearing out and requiring extra maintenance.

Merritt Secondary student Nick Parr spoke at Monday’s event.

“I am very proud that the pride walks are here and they are being represented as an inclusive place and everyone can get the rightful treatment they deserve,” Parr said.

“The pride crosswalks in something that put a smile on my face.”

Dix says the idea of putting the crosswalks at the hospital came about after a meeting during last year’s Pride Week in Vancouver. The health minister says he understands that an elected council voted against the crosswalk but points out that as a provincial minister, he is elected as well.

“They had their debate. But it doesn’t mean that’s the end of it. We have an open society,” Dix said.

“I think judging by the response of the crowd today you could tell they were very supportive of the students. I am very proud to have done this and give voice to the students.”

As for whether the province would support more pride crosswalks at hospitals, schools and other provincially-owned spaces, Dix kept the option open.

“I could see it happening in other places,” Dix said.

“You have a message of inclusivity that didn’t come from the people in charge. It came from the students at Merritt Secondary and I give them all the credit.”

The crosswalk unveiling was part of the official opening of the new emergency department.

Since city council rejected the crosswalk, the community has seen multiple pride rainbows pop up on private property in support of the LGBTQ community.

“Regardless of what they might symbolize for you, it’s always uplifting to see a rainbow,” Merritt Secondary school teacher Kati Spencer.

“Over the past year, I’ve seen countless rainbows pop up around Merritt, each one a promise of a safe and welcoming space for our LGBTQ2s+ friends, neighbours and students.”

-With files from Simon Little