Crime
June 10, 2019 2:54 pm

Granby man whose daughter died in his care will remain in custody pending trial

By Staff The Canadian Press

The casket of a seven-year-old girl who was found in critical condition inside of a home and later died is carried to the church for funeral services, Thursday, May 9, 2019 in Granby, Que.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press
The father of the seven-year-old girl who died on April 30 in Granby will remain in custody pending trial.

Judge Serge Champoux rendered his decision to deny the man bail at the Granby courthouse in Quebec’s Montérégie region early Monday afternoon.

Last week, the Crown prosecution filed two new charges against the 30-year-old man.

The father of the child, who was already facing one charge of confinement, is also accused of failing to provide the necessaries of life for the girl and abandoning her.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise

© 2019 The Canadian Press

