Warriors force NBA Finals Game 6 after 106-105 win against Raptors

The Toronto Raptors will have to wait until Thursday for another chance to win the NBA Finals after the Golden State Warriors eked out a Game 5 win Monday night.

The Warriors defeated the Raptors 106-105 at Scotiabank Arena in downtown Toronto.

Stephen Curry led the team for scoring with 31 points followed by Klay Thompson with 26.

Golden State led for most of the first half and Toronto only had the lead after going up by two for 53 seconds in the second quarter. The Warriors, who at one point led by 14 points, continued to dominate in the third quarter. Kawhi Leonard came alive in the fourth. With just over five minutes to go, he sunk a three-pointer and 20 seconds later another two.

The Warriors had a large lead when it came to three-pointers, getting 20 shots compared to the Raptors’ eight.

Coming into the game, many eyes were on Warriors forward Kevin Durant. He returned to the Golden State Warriors lineup Monday night after being sidelined with a calf muscle injury for over a month. However, he had to be helped out during the second quarter of the game after it appeared he injured his calf. Durant was seen leaving the arena on crutches and in a boot. He was able to score 11 points.

Monday’s win comes after the Raptors took a 3-1 series lead against the Warriors with a 105-92 Game 4 win at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., on Friday.

Meanwhile, outside of Scotiabank Arena thousands of fans attended Jurassic Park and surrounding streets outside the arena to cheer on the Raptors — many of whom waited hours in the rain. Other cities in Ontario, such as Mississauga, Barrie, Kitchener, Burlington, and in Canada have been holding similar viewing parties.

Game 6 is set for 9 p.m. ET on Thursday in Oakland.

