Kevin Durant forced to leave Game 5 of NBA Finals with injury

Golden State Warriors All-Star Kevin Durant had to be helped off the court by a trainer in the second quarter of Game 5 of the NBA Finals Monday night.

In the third quarter, it was announced he would not return to the game.

The two-time MVP left with 9:46 to go in the quarter. He opened the game hitting his first three-pointers and had 11 points in 12 minutes.

READ MORE: Warriors say Kevin Durant will practice before Game 5

Durant, who had been out since May 8 with a calf strain, returned to the starting lineup with his team down 3-1 in the series against the Toronto Raptors.

He was dribbling on the right wing and came up lame, falling to the floor and needing help to get back to the Warriors’ bench area.

He appeared to be favouring the same right calf.

Fans at Scotiabank Arena were quieted by Raptors players after they began to cheer when Durant hit the ground. By the time he was walked off into the tunnel, a “K-D” supportive chant was in full force.

READ MORE: NBA Finals: Raptors could make history and clinch championship with Game 5 win

Durant was injured in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Houston Rockets.

The Warriors were 6-3 with Durant out of the lineup.

—With files from The Canadian Press