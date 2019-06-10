Lockdown lifted at Westmount Secondary School: Hamilton police
A Hamilton high school was placed on lockdown after a report of a potential threat on Monday afternoon.
Const. Jerome Stewart said Hamilton police received a call at 12:33 p.m. about an incident at Westmount Secondary School and that the lockdown was put in place but was lifted about half an hour later at 1:05 p.m.
“Nobody is injured. Everything is good at this point time, but we do continue to investigate the incident,” said Stewart.
No further information is being released while police investigate.
