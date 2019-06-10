Lockdown lifted at Westmount Secondary School: Hamilton police

A Hamilton high school was placed on lockdown after a report of a potential threat on Monday afternoon.

Const. Jerome Stewart said Hamilton police received a call at 12:33 p.m. about an incident at Westmount Secondary School and that the lockdown was put in place but was lifted about half an hour later at 1:05 p.m.

Hamilton Police is investigating a potential threat @WestmountSC @HWDSB. The school is in lockdown. More details to follow. HPS is on scene, students are safe. Please stay out of the area as we investigate. #HamOnt — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) June 10, 2019

“Nobody is injured. Everything is good at this point time, but we do continue to investigate the incident,” said Stewart.

.@Westmount_HWDSB is in a lockdown situation due to a potential threat. Westwood and Westview have gone into a Hold & Secure. @HamiltonPolice continue to support the situation. — HWDSB (@HWDSB) June 10, 2019

No further information is being released while police investigate.