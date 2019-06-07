Hamilton police investigating break-ins at Eastgate Square

Hamilton police are investigating a break-in at Eastgate Square.

Officers were called to the mall on Centennial Parkway shortly after 5 a.m. Friday after a security alarm was activated.

The mall was closed for several hours while K-9, patrol units and BEAR Unit Detectives were on the scene. It has since been re-opened.

Through their investigation, police confirmed that two stores, Bentley and Fine Touch Jewellers, had been broken into and an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise were stolen.

Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Sergeant Andrea Torrie at (905)-546-2991 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

