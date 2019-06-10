Hamilton man arrested in connection to sexual assault in Milton: police

Halton Regional Police have made an arrest following an alleged sexual assault near the Milton Mall last week.

Police say it happened on June 6 at around 11:15 p.m. near the mall at Nipissing Road and Childs Drive.

Although the suspect hasn’t been identified, Halton Police’s Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit investigated and found that the suspect met the victim on the website ‘Leolist’ through various online identities, including “Thor Odinson”, “CandyBen” and “Champion.”

Benjamin Novikov, 27, of Hamilton, is charged with sexual assault, assault, robbery, uttering threats, and fraud under $5,000.

He’s being held for a bail hearing.

Police are reminding the public to be vigilant when engaging with others online.

