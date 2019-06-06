Canada
Police arrest suspect in alleged sexual assault of St. Catharines girl

Police have arrested a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a nine-year-old girl in St. Catharines.

Niagara Regional police say they picked up the suspect around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday near Tasker and Queenston streets in St. Catharines.

Francisco Jose Colocho-Romero, 25, of St. Catharines, was arrested without incident and faces two charges — sexual assault and sexual interference.

Colocho-Romero makes his first court appearance on Thursday.

Investigators say they are still combing through the area of Queenston Street between Haynes Avenue and Tasker Street for evidence. In a release, they’ve asked residents to check their properties for “discarded electronics devices.”

Police say a child was approached and assaulted by a man around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, in the Haynes Avenue and Queenston Street area.

The child did not suffer any physical injuries in the incident, according to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Child Abuse Unit at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, badge #9127

