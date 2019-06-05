Police looking for suspects after 6 hate crimes, some anti-Semitic, reported in Burlington

Halton police are looking to identify two people who are suspected to have posted hate-motivated notes, posters, messages and propaganda in six different locations in Burlington over the last two weeks.

Police said the first known hate-crime incident happened on May 21, near Dundas Street and Guelph Line where a racist note was left on a private vehicle.

The second incident happened two days later, on May 23, that involved an anti-Semitic poster that was put on a traffic post, according to police.

A third incident was reported to police on May 26, when hate propaganda was placed on numerous vehicles in the parking lot of a church near Mainway and Walkers Line.

Police said a resident reported the fourth incident on May 30 that an anti-Semitic message was written on their own vehicle with a marker.

Investigators said the fifth incident happened sometime between June 1 and June 2, in which officers found anti-Semitic imagery posted on the front doors of the Burlington Art Gallery.

The sixth and most recent incident was on the morning of June 2, when anti-Semitic imagery was posted on the front doors of Burlington City Hall, police said.

“Hate crime has no place in any community, and I am confident that the persons responsible behind these ignorant, cowardly and hateful acts will be quickly identified with the public’s assistance,” said Deputy Chief Nishan Duraiappah.

“No one has the right to make another person feel fearful because of the colour of their skin, race, religion, ethnic origin or any other factor. The Halton Regional Police Service is committed to fully investigating these crimes and ensuring those responsible are brought to justice.”

Police said they are investigating these offences as “hate crimes that willfully promote hatred.”

Halton police are asking the public to come forward with any information that would help in their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 905-825-4777 ext. 2315, ext. 2316 or ext. 2310.

