Police looking for suspect in alleged sexual assault of St. Catharines girl

Police are looking to identify a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a nine-year-old girl in St. Catharines.

Niagara Police say the child was approached and assaulted by a man around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, in the Haynes Avenue and Queenston Street area.

The child did not suffer any physical injuries in the incident, according to investigators.

The suspect is believed to be between the ages of 20 and 30, between 5’2″ to 5’5″ in height with a “tanned complexion,” say police.

He was also wearing a red hoodie sweatshirt, black athletic pants with a white stripe and last seen fleeing the area wearing a blue sweater.

Detectives continue to canvass the area and review video surveillance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Child Abuse Unit at (905) 688-4111, dial option 3, badge #9127

