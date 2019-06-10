Garth Brooks announces second show in Regina
Many prayers have been answered; Garth Brooks has announced he’ll perform twice in Regina this summer.
The second date was announced by Evraz Place on Monday just after 8 a.m.
The show will be Friday, Aug. 9 at Mosaic Stadium.
Brooks’ Aug. 10 show sold out in 59 minutes, and left many fans who couldn’t get a ticket disappointed.
Tickets for the added date go on sale June 14 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.
