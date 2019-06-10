Canada
June 10, 2019 10:32 am

Garth Brooks announces second show in Regina

By Online Producer  Global News

ANAHEIM, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Garth Brooks performs at the Honda Center on September 16, 2016 in Anaheim, California.

Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images
Many prayers have been answered; Garth Brooks has announced he’ll perform twice in Regina this summer.

The second date was announced by Evraz Place on Monday just after 8 a.m.

The show will be Friday, Aug. 9 at Mosaic Stadium.

Brooks’ Aug. 10 show sold out in 59 minutes, and left many fans who couldn’t get a ticket disappointed.

Tickets for the added date go on sale June 14 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

