Garth Brooks announces second show in Regina

Many prayers have been answered; Garth Brooks has announced he’ll perform twice in Regina this summer.

The second date was announced by Evraz Place on Monday just after 8 a.m.

The show will be Friday, Aug. 9 at Mosaic Stadium.

A SECOND @garthbrooks show has been added! Fri, Aug 9 @ 7 p.m. CST. Tickets go on sale Fri, June 14 at 10 a.m. CST

📞: Ticketmaster Express – 1-855-985-5500

— Evraz Place Live (@evrazplacelive) June 10, 2019

Brooks’ Aug. 10 show sold out in 59 minutes, and left many fans who couldn’t get a ticket disappointed.

Tickets for the added date go on sale June 14 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.