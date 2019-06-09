Garth Brooks to receive Regina welcome with Roughriders jersey
Garth Brooks has been drafted by the Saskatchewan Roughriders to be the new “honorary QB.”
Well, not really, but Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has made good on a promise to outfit Brooks in Saskatchewan’s attire — a Roughriders jersey.
The country superstar is headed for Mosaic Stadium Aug. 10 with his Stadium Tour. Tickets sold out for the show in 59 minutes.
READ MORE: ‘The process was not ideal’ – Garth Brooks fans sound off on ticket sale process
Moe isn’t hiding his excitement for the show, even tweeting his plans to attend when the show was announced.
Brooks is notorious for selling out shows and recently performed to six sold-out arena crowds in Saskatoon, and nine in Edmonton.
Evraz president and CEO Tim Reid told Global News Friday there were no plans as of yet for another Regina date.
“Our discussion has always been about one date,” he said. “We’re just really thrilled that we’ve got this one date in Canada and it’s the only one right now.”
Regina’s Mosaic Stadium stop is the only Canadian date on the show’s tour.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.