Garth Brooks to receive Regina welcome with Roughriders jersey

Garth Brooks has been drafted by the Saskatchewan Roughriders to be the new “honorary QB.”

Well, not really, but Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has made good on a promise to outfit Brooks in Saskatchewan’s attire — a Roughriders jersey.

The finished product pic.twitter.com/LhFlvXHFWJ — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) June 8, 2019

The country superstar is headed for Mosaic Stadium Aug. 10 with his Stadium Tour. Tickets sold out for the show in 59 minutes.

Moe isn’t hiding his excitement for the show, even tweeting his plans to attend when the show was announced.

Welcome back to Saskatchewan, Garth! I know the whole province is looking forward to seeing you break in the new Mosaic stadium on August 10th. And I know what I’ll be doing on June 7th at 10AM. https://t.co/jOZymEtZuW — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) May 29, 2019

Brooks is notorious for selling out shows and recently performed to six sold-out arena crowds in Saskatoon, and nine in Edmonton.

Evraz president and CEO Tim Reid told Global News Friday there were no plans as of yet for another Regina date.

“Our discussion has always been about one date,” he said. “We’re just really thrilled that we’ve got this one date in Canada and it’s the only one right now.”

Regina’s Mosaic Stadium stop is the only Canadian date on the show’s tour.