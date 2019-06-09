Charges pending after pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Pictou Landing: N.S. RCMP

Nova Scotia RCMP say charges are pending after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Pictou Landing, N.S., on Sunday.

The Mounties say a preliminary investigation indicates a 35-year-old woman from Pictou Landing was struck by a pick-up truck on Pitcou Landing Road at approximately 4:30 a.m.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The alleged driver of the vehicle, a 32-year-old man from Pictou Landing, was not injured in the crash.

Police arrested the man at the scene without incident under suspicion of impaired driving causing death.

An RCMP collision analyst is on the scene as the investigation continues.

A section of Pitcou Landing Road between Birch Street and Eagle Street remains closed. RCMP say traffic from both directions are being asked to turn around.

The road is not expected to open before 1 p.m.