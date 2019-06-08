Proposed Nordic spa hopes to set up at Fort Edmonton Park

Fort Edmonton Park could be the site of the city’s first-ever Nordic spa, if city councillors give the proposal the green light.

The Scandinavian-style spa, announced last month by Edmonton Nordic Spa, would sit on two acres of city land next to Fort Edmonton Park on the existing overflow parking lot, if approved.

“I actually think the Nordic spa is a really interesting proposition for just outside the gate at Fort Edmonton,” said mayor Don Iveson.

“There’s an area that’s technically part of the Fort site but not used as part of the historical activity so I think it could be a very good complement to our intention to year-round activate the park, support the hotel, bring more tourists to the park and to the River Valley.”

Iveson said he doesn’t think the spa would take away from the historical nature of Fort Edmonton Park.

“I think people can distinguish what’s inside the park fence and part of the historical experience from what’s outside and part of the rest of the city,” he said.

“I think the synergies with the utilities, the parking and the hotel and the chance to bring more visitors to a beautiful part of our River Valley and hopefully introduce them to Fort Edmonton, I think it all makes sense to look at.”

The proposal is headed to Executive Committee on Monday, after Fort Edmonton Management Company requested that it sublease land to Edmonton Nordic Spa.

“This proposal is intended to enhance joint tourism opportunities, align with FEMCO’s strategic direction relating to sustainability, product enrichment and accessibility, and complement existing cultural and historic facilities,” reads a report headed to committee.

The group behind the plan said the Nordic spa would like to feature eight pools with different temperatures and characteristics as well as steam and sauna rooms, massage therapy treatment rooms and two places for visitors to dine.

There are still many steps for Edmonton Nordic Spa to complete its proposal, including an environmental impact assessment, site location study, an amendment to the Whitemud Integrated Area Concept Plan, a development permit, a building permit and, if required, a land development application to add shops to the River Valley zone.

Another Nordic spa has been announced in Parkland County.