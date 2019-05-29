‘Scandinavian-style’ spa planned for heart of Edmonton

Edmontonians will soon have a new option for unwinding after plans for a “Scandinavian-style” spa facility were announced on Wednesday.

A group of entrepreneurs came up with a plan for the Edmonton Nordic Spa and issued a news release to offer details on their indoor-outdoor spa concept that they plan to bring to the city by 2020.

“This will be a world-class, four-season, destination-worthy facility and we’re confident it will be warmly embraced as a regular health and wellness routine for residents of the city and surrounding area,” said Hank Van Weelden, managing partner of Edmonton Nordic Spa.

Van Weelden and some of his partners also helped build and launch the Kananaskis Nordic Spa.

He said the Edmonton spa needs to have an “authentic sense of the city at its core, a signature Edmonton experience.”

“We have always lived and done business here, so this is something that’s really important to us,” Van Weelden said.

The director of international market development for Tourism Edmonton suggested the spa will only help raise awareness about Alberta’s capital city.

“Edmonton Tourism’s reason for being is to promote our incredible destination, the products and experiences within, to visitors all over the world,” Renee Williams said in a news release.

“Unique and breathtaking experiences like the Edmonton Nordic Spa will help our team sell the destination and inspire year-round travel.”

Edmonton Nordic Spa said the design concept for its hydrotherapy facility is being developed by Edmonton-based Dub Architects.

The group behind the plan said it would like to feature eight pools with different temperatures and characteristics as well as steam and sauna rooms, massage therapy treatment rooms and two places for visitors to dine.

“We want this to be an experience that is deeply rooted in its place, to complement the regional landscape,” Michael Dub, principal architect at Dub Architects, said in a news release. “The design of Edmonton Nordic Spa started by thinking about how guests will move around the space.

“We took inspiration from the natural water flow and geological river formations along the North Saskatchewan River, and took note of how glacier water meanders down through the mountains and into the prairies.”