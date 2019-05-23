Quebec company announces plans for nordic spa in Edmonton area

Imagine starting your morning with a relaxing massage, followed by a day immersed in nature, disconnected from the hustle and bustle of the daily grind with saunas, hot and cold pools and sitting fireside in a heated hammock.

All of this could soon become reality, with Quebec company Groupe Nordik announcing plans for a $50-million spa west of Edmonton.

“We are hoping that it will be a place that will make you feel like you’re away on a trip for one day,” said Marianne Trotier, director of public relations with Groupe Nordik.

While the exact location has yet to be announced, the plan is to build the spa in Parkland County. The area was chosen for its close proximity to Edmonton, as well ad its “beautiful, natural setting,” Trotier said.

The Parkland County spa will be the company’s fourth, with a plan to develop 10 spas across North America by 2027. The facilities offer a wide range of wellness services, with a focus on thermal therapy.

“We have saunas on site and different temperature pools and also some relaxation areas,” Trotier explained.

A full thermal cycle starts with a few moments in the sauna. After a good sweat, you jump into cold water — either a temperate pool or a cold river — just for a few seconds to feel the adrenaline rush. From there, you find a nice, relaxing place to let the endorphins take over.

The spa has several places for this, including gazebos complete with fireplaces and heated hammocks.

“You feel very relaxed and very good in your skin after that,” Trotier said.

The new spa will create more than 450 jobs, according to the company. Trotier said it’s meant to be much more than a destination for tourists; it’s hoped the spa will be part of the community and be a go-to location for locals.

“Canadians, we go to the gym to feel good. Europeans are going to the spa or in saunas and doing the thermal cycle to feel good, because it’s kind of the same effect that it will have on your body. So hopefully we will be able to be part of the culture change.”

Groupe Nordik opened its first spa in Chelsea, Que. in 2005 and now sees more than 300,000 guests per year. The company also has spas in Winnipeg and Durham, with plans to announce a Calgary location in the near future. Construction will also begin on a Whitby, Ont. location this June.

Groupe Nordik hopes to begin construction on the Parkland County location in 2021.