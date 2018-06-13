Nordik Group begins construction of nature spa in Whitby

The Nordik Group has announced the start of construction on its third Nordic-style nature spa in Whitby, part of the Greater Toronto Area, within Cullen Central Park.

Area entrepreneurs Martin Paquette and Daniel Gingras said that the official opening of the spa is scheduled for fall, 2019.

The new relaxation destination will be built on a 385,423-square-foot site in the heart of Whitby, only 45 km away from downtown Toronto, and will be able to accommodate up to 1,100 people per day. It promises its guests an avant-garde, innovative, and multi-sensory rejuvenation experience.

Nordik Spa-Nature Whitby is a $20 million investment that will bring the creation of 300 jobs in the years to come. What’s more, Nordik Group upholds a policy of support and engagement within the communities of their establishments. The economic impact of this establishment will fuel local companies and providers.

“We are pleased to welcome this famous tourist destination to our vibrant and growing community” said Whitby Mayor Don Mitchell. “The spa’s opening next year will not only create local jobs here in Whitby, it will also add to what makes our town a wonderful place to live, work and play.”