Toronto police search for cyclist after corrosive substance allegedly thrown at family

Toronto police say three members of a family including an infant were injured after a man threw a corrosive substance at them on Thursday.
They say a man and woman were walking with the baby around 4:30 p.m. in the north part of the city when they were approached by a man riding a bicycle.
Police say the cyclist threw a bottle containing a corrosive substance at the family and was screaming as he fled the scene.
Police say the family has minor injuries.
They say the male suspect was carrying a black Uber Eats backpack and riding a black mountain-style bicycle.
Police also described him as white, with wavy blond hair, wearing a baseball hat with a red maple leaf logo, dark sweater with a red shirt underneath and beige cargo shorts.
