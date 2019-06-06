Police ask for help to identify naked jogger allegedly seen near midtown Toronto

Toronto police say officers are looking to identify a man seen jogging without clothes and trying to strike up conversations with women multiple times.

Police recently released details on three reported incidents of indecent exposure involving the suspect.

Investigators said on the afternoon of May 27, the suspect was seen at David A. Balfour Park on Rosehill Avenue near Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue East. The next day he was reported as being seen at Alexander Muir Memorial Gardens Park on Yonge Street near Lawrence Avenue East and Sherwood Park on Sherwood Avenue near Bayview Avenue and Eglinton Avenue East.

In each of the three incidents, the man allegedly was naked and approached women trying to talk with them. There were various descriptions issued, but common traits of the man included carrying a blue backpack and that he spoke with an accent. The estimated height ranged from five-foot-seven to six-feet tall.

On Thursday, police provided an update on the investigation. Officers said a complainant saw the man jogging naked from the waist down in the Mount Pleasant Road and Moore Avenue area on Nov. 17, 2017 and jogging completely naked in the Moore Park ravine on May 25, 2018.

“The complainant recognized the man as the same man from the November 2017 incident and was able to take the photos of him,” investigators said in a statement.

“Through investigation it has been determined that this is the same man. Photos from 2018 have now been released in an effort to identify him.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.