June 7, 2019 2:23 pm
Updated: June 7, 2019 3:09 pm

City of Peterborough screening NBA finals game at Millennium Park

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Toronto Raptors' forward Kawhi Leonard looks on as Golden State Warriors centre DeMarcus Cousins stumbles with the ball during second half Game 2 NBA Finals action, in Toronto on Sunday, June 2.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press
Peterborough mayor Diane Therrien says a last-minute effort will see the city screen Game 4 of the NBA finals at Millennium Park on Friday night.

In a tweet around 1:30 p.m. Friday, the mayor said the game between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors will be aired lived in the park. Game time is 9 p.m.

“We are turning Millennium Park into Jurassic Park,” said Therrien.

The screening is a free, family-friendly event.

“We pulled it off last min (minute) so please share to spread the word,” Therrien said.

A little further north of the park on Water Street, Galaxy Cinemas will also be airing the game.

The Raptors lead the best-of-seven final 2-1.

