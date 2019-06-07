City of Peterborough screening NBA finals game at Millennium Park
Peterborough mayor Diane Therrien says a last-minute effort will see the city screen Game 4 of the NBA finals at Millennium Park on Friday night.
READ MORE: Raptors-Warriors playoff game to be screened at Port Hope Memorial Park
In a tweet around 1:30 p.m. Friday, the mayor said the game between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors will be aired lived in the park. Game time is 9 p.m.
“We are turning Millennium Park into Jurassic Park,” said Therrien.
The screening is a free, family-friendly event.
“We pulled it off last min (minute) so please share to spread the word,” Therrien said.
A little further north of the park on Water Street, Galaxy Cinemas will also be airing the game.
The Raptors lead the best-of-seven final 2-1.
– More to come.
WATCH: Raptors fans line up outside of Jurassic Park for Game 4
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.