City of Peterborough screening NBA finals game at Millennium Park

Peterborough mayor Diane Therrien says a last-minute effort will see the city screen Game 4 of the NBA finals at Millennium Park on Friday night.

In a tweet around 1:30 p.m. Friday, the mayor said the game between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors will be aired lived in the park. Game time is 9 p.m.

What’s up #ptbo?! We are turning Millennium Park into Jurassic Park Peterborough TONIGHT with game 4 live from the park at 9 p.m. this event is family friendly and free to attend! We pulled it off last min so please share to spread the word. pic.twitter.com/m3abt3bqIc — City of Peterborough Mayor (@MayorPtbo) June 7, 2019

“We are turning Millennium Park into Jurassic Park,” said Therrien.

The screening is a free, family-friendly event.

“We pulled it off last min (minute) so please share to spread the word,” Therrien said.

A little further north of the park on Water Street, Galaxy Cinemas will also be airing the game.

The Raptors lead the best-of-seven final 2-1.

@MayorPtbo is hosting a live broadcast of the Toronto Raptors NBA Finals games with a large, outdoor screen in Millennium Park – starting tonight with Game 4 that starts at 9 p.m. Hope you can join us. pic.twitter.com/G6RRXAz2mo — City of Peterborough (@CityPtbo) June 7, 2019

