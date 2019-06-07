Raptors-Warriors playoff game to be screened at Port Hope Memorial Park

Basketball fans can catch the Toronto Raptors playoff game at Memorial Park on Friday night.

The Town will be live streaming Game 4 of the NBA finals between the Raptors and Golden State Warriors. The Raptors lead the best-of-seven series 2-1.

The pre-game starts at 8 p.m. and tip-off is 9 p.m. A large screen courtesy of the Capitol Theatre will be set up at the municipal park on Queen Street. Admission is free and the screening is an alcohol-free event.

According to Today’s Northumberland, Adam Pearson, owner of Queenies Bake Shop, received permission from Maple Leaf Sports Entertainment to broadcast the game and then received approval from the Town of Port Hope to stream the game. A group from a dance studio will perform on stage at the park during halftime of the game.

“Wear your favourite jersey, paint your face, bring the hype,” the town said in a release. “Let’s cheer on the Raptors as a community. Go Raps!”

Council on Tuesday also approved a bylaw for a temporary exemption on its noise bylaw and park closure for the screening of the game. The town’s noise bylaw for parks and open spaces is 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Municipal parks close at 11 p.m.

The bylaw says the exemptions will also be in effect if other games are screened at Memorial Park. Game 5 is on Monday, and if necessary Game 6 is on June 13 and Game 7 is set for June 16.

Galaxy Cinemas in Peterborough is airing Game 4.

