Guns, $200K worth of drugs seized in northern Alberta bust

Seven people are facing more than 175 charges after 12 guns and nearly $200,000 worth of drugs were seized from a rural property in Peace River, Alta.

Seven people are facing more than 175 charges after 12 guns and nearly $200,000 worth of drugs were seized from northern Alberta.

A six-month joint investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team and Peace River RCMP wrapped up on May 31 with members of the ALERT crime and gang team searching a property in Peace River.

Twelve firearms, body armour and $190,000 worth of drugs were seized, ALERT said in a media release Friday morning.

“The payoff is a substantial win for public safety. A seizure of this many drugs and guns will undoubtedly have a regional impact,” Cpl. James Ries with ALERT Grande Prairie said.

In total, the following was seized:

  • 1 kilogram of cocaine
  • 234 grams of methamphetamine
  • 223 grams of fentanyl
  • 3.75 litres of GHB
  • 7 handguns
  • 3 rifles
  • 2 shotguns
  • 3 sets of body armour
  • Ammunition
  • Numerous illicit prescription tablets
  • $8,905 cash

Of the 12 firearms seized, ALERT said four were reported stolen and two of the handguns had their serial numbers defaced.

The following people are now facing a total of 176 criminal charges related to drugs and firearms:

  • Bradley Morency, 38
  • Richard Zeluf, 35
  • Shauna Pope, 35
  • Alvin Machholz, 49
  • Rhonda Braun, 46
  • Sheldon Lambert, 41
  • Cheyanne Geissler, 18

Peace River is located about 500 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.

