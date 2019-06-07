Guns, $200K worth of drugs seized in northern Alberta bust

Seven people are facing more than 175 charges after 12 guns and nearly $200,000 worth of drugs were seized from northern Alberta.

A six-month joint investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team and Peace River RCMP wrapped up on May 31 with members of the ALERT crime and gang team searching a property in Peace River.

Twelve firearms, body armour and $190,000 worth of drugs were seized, ALERT said in a media release Friday morning.

“The payoff is a substantial win for public safety. A seizure of this many drugs and guns will undoubtedly have a regional impact,” Cpl. James Ries with ALERT Grande Prairie said.

In total, the following was seized:

1 kilogram of cocaine

234 grams of methamphetamine

223 grams of fentanyl

3.75 litres of GHB

7 handguns

3 rifles

2 shotguns

3 sets of body armour

Ammunition

Numerous illicit prescription tablets

$8,905 cash

Of the 12 firearms seized, ALERT said four were reported stolen and two of the handguns had their serial numbers defaced.

The following people are now facing a total of 176 criminal charges related to drugs and firearms:

Bradley Morency, 38

Richard Zeluf, 35

Shauna Pope, 35

Alvin Machholz, 49

Rhonda Braun, 46

Sheldon Lambert, 41

Cheyanne Geissler, 18

Peace River is located about 500 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.