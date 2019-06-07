Guns, $200K worth of drugs seized in northern Alberta bust

Seven people are facing more than 175 charges after 12 guns and nearly $200,000 worth of drugs were seized from northern Alberta.
A six-month joint investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team and Peace River RCMP wrapped up on May 31 with members of the ALERT crime and gang team searching a property in Peace River.
Twelve firearms, body armour and $190,000 worth of drugs were seized, ALERT said in a media release Friday morning.
“The payoff is a substantial win for public safety. A seizure of this many drugs and guns will undoubtedly have a regional impact,” Cpl. James Ries with ALERT Grande Prairie said.
In total, the following was seized:
Of the 12 firearms seized, ALERT said four were reported stolen and two of the handguns had their serial numbers defaced.
The following people are now facing a total of 176 criminal charges related to drugs and firearms:
Peace River is located about 500 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.
